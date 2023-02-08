Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against SN Servicing Corp. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Jones, Wolf & Kapasi, accuses the defendant of attempting to collect debt on behalf of an entity that allegedly lacked the required license under the New Jersey Consumer Finance Licensing Act in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00724, Monaco v. SN Servicing Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

February 08, 2023, 12:51 PM