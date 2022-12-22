Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bass Berry & Sims on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. d/b/a FEMSA, Envoy Solutions and other defendants to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a distribution agreement, was filed by Bunstine Watson & Becker on behalf of paper producer Monaco Industries. The case is 3:22-cv-00459, Monaco Industries LLC v. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 22, 2022, 12:15 PM