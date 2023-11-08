Who Got The Work

Daniel J. Standish of Wiley Rein has entered an appearance for Illinois Union Insurance Co., a Chubb subsidiary, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 19 in Maryland District Court by Brady, Fischel & Daily and the Shidlofsky Law Firm on behalf of Mona Electric Group Inc., seeks to declare that Illinois Union is obligated to provide a defense and indemnify McKay in connection with an underlying business acquisition action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, is 8:23-cv-02831, Mona Electric Group, Inc. v. Illinois Union Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 08, 2023, 7:59 AM

Mona Electric Group, Inc.

Brady, Fischel & Daily, LLC

Shidlofsky Law Firm PLLC

Illinois Union Insurance Co.

Wiley Rein

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute