Daniel J. Standish of Wiley Rein has entered an appearance for Illinois Union Insurance Co., a Chubb subsidiary, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 19 in Maryland District Court by Brady, Fischel & Daily and the Shidlofsky Law Firm on behalf of Mona Electric Group Inc., seeks to declare that Illinois Union is obligated to provide a defense and indemnify McKay in connection with an underlying business acquisition action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, is 8:23-cv-02831, Mona Electric Group, Inc. v. Illinois Union Insurance Co.
Insurance
November 08, 2023, 7:59 AM