Amid a slower year in M&A and capital markets, the legal industry has seen lower demand and the market has forced some law firms to either shrink, merge or collapse. But several law firms — even those with profits tied to the M&A market — have gained momentum in this environment, growing market share by adding rainmaking laterals from rivals or growing organically through promotions and retaining star talent.

November 06, 2023, 4:00 AM

