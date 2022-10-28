News From Law.com

Bayer's Monsanto goes back to the courtroom next week as two Roundup trials start in Florida and Missouri. Monsanto won the last five trials, despite losing $2.4 billion in verdicts in 2018 and 2019. The Ferraro Law Firm will lead the Roundup trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while David Wool, of Wool Trial Law, has teamed with Bailey Glasser to handle the trial in St. Louis, Missouri. McDermott, Will & Emery, Arnold & Porter and Bartlit Beck are representing Monsanto.

Agriculture

October 28, 2022, 2:54 PM