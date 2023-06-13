Counsel at FordHarrison on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Marriott Hotel Services Inc. and other defendants to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Shauna Dixon on behalf of a senior events manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to a 'conflict of interest,' as her wife was a Marriot entertainment dancer who was classified as an independent contractor for the hotel brand. The case is 3:23-cv-00596, Molyneux v. Marriott Hotel Services, Inc. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
June 13, 2023, 4:36 AM