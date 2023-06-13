Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Marriott Hotel Services Inc. and other defendants to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Shauna Dixon on behalf of a senior events manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to a 'conflict of interest,' as her wife was a Marriot entertainment dancer who was classified as an independent contractor for the hotel brand. The case is 3:23-cv-00596, Molyneux v. Marriott Hotel Services, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 13, 2023, 4:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Molyneux

Plaintiffs

Shauna Dixon

defendants

Marriott Hotel Services, Inc.

Jennifer Duval

Mark Giovetti

McKenly Blair

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination