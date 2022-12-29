Who Got The Work

Allison Holt Ryan and Adam A. Cooke of Hogan Lovells have entered appearances for Intuit in a pending privacy class action. The case, filed Nov. 14 in Illinois Northern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Stephan Zouras, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act based on allegations that Intuit unlawfully shared video-viewing information with Meta through a tracking pixel. Intuit is also represented by Chicago-based Novack and Macey. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall, is 1:22-cv-06351, Moloney v. Intuit, Inc.

Fintech

December 29, 2022, 10:11 AM