New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Intuit was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Stephan Zouras, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website and mobile app. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06351, Moloney v. Intuit Inc.

Fintech

November 14, 2022, 4:52 PM