MoloLamken to Offer Advocacy Skills Academy for Rising 3Ls |...

The Litigation Daily checks in with MoloLamken's Steve Molo and Megan Cunniff Church. The boutique plans to stage a one-week advocacy academy in August for 12 students entering their final year of law school. The firm, which doesn't have a summer associate program and only hires former clerks, timed the program in a way that students spending the summer at larger firms can take part. Molo doesn't expect large firms to be bothered: "Everybody benefits from better advocacy, right?"

December 11, 2023, 6:30 AM

