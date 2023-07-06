Dinsmore & Shohl filed a lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court accusing Swamp Witches Inc. and Michael Moore of copyright and trade dress infringement, as well as defamation. The suit was brought on behalf of Jana Molnarova, a Slovakian citizen who sells her 'Tumblerone' tumbler holder on her Etsy platform, CrystalyneShop. The suit accuses Moore of selling a 'knockoff' version of her product, and posting TikTok videos intended to intimidate her amid cease-and-desist requests and consumer outcry against him. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02157, Molnarova v. Swamp Witches Inc. LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 06, 2023, 6:35 PM