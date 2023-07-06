New Suit - Defamation; Copyright & Trade Dress

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court accusing Swamp Witches Inc. and Michael Moore of copyright and trade dress infringement, as well as defamation. The suit was brought on behalf of Jana Molnarova, a Slovakian citizen who sells her 'Tumblerone' tumbler holder on her Etsy platform, CrystalyneShop. The suit accuses Moore of selling a 'knockoff' version of her product, and posting TikTok videos intended to intimidate her amid cease-and-desist requests and consumer outcry against him. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02157, Molnarova v. Swamp Witches Inc. LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 06, 2023, 6:35 PM

Jana Molnarova

Dinsmore & Shohl

Michael Moore

Swamp Witches Inc.

Swamp Witches Inc. LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims