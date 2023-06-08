New Suit

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream LLC. The suit contends that the City of Seattle abandoned the Capitol Hill neighborhood after 'Black Lives Matter' protestors overtook a section of the neighborhood from June 8 until July 1, 2020. The protest, which was named the, 'Capitol Hill Organized Protest' and claimed as a self-declared autonomous zone, allegedly blocked the neighborhood from public access, safety assistance and interfered and impacted surrounding businesses. The suit also pursues substantive due process and taking claims. The case is 2:23-cv-00859, Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream LLC v. City of Seattle.

Government

June 08, 2023, 7:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream LLC

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

defendants

City of Seattle

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation