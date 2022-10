Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against NES Global LLC to New Mexico District Court. The suit, which claims the defendants failed to pay overtime to current and former hourly employees, was filed by Bruckner Burch; Durham, Pittard & Spalding; and Josephson Dunlap LLP. The case is 1:22-cv-00777, Molleur v. Nes Global, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

October 19, 2022, 4:49 PM