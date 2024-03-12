Hayley R. Ambler of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has entered an appearance for Cag Holdings and other defendants in a pending product liability and wrongful death lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 24 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Wagar Hickman LLC and Mctlaw on behalf of Kathleen Moller, who contends that her daughter Harmony died as a result of ingesting the powdered form of the OPMS brand Kratom. Kratom, commonly refers to an herbal substance that can produce opioid- and stimulant-like effects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter, is 2:24-cv-00228, Moller v. Martian Sales, Inc., et al.
Louisiana
March 12, 2024, 10:36 AM