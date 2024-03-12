Who Got The Work

Hayley R. Ambler of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has entered an appearance for Cag Holdings and other defendants in a pending product liability and wrongful death lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 24 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Wagar Hickman LLC and Mctlaw on behalf of Kathleen Moller, who contends that her daughter Harmony died as a result of ingesting the powdered form of the OPMS brand Kratom. Kratom, commonly refers to an herbal substance that can produce opioid- and stimulant-like effects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter, is 2:24-cv-00228, Moller v. Martian Sales, Inc., et al.

Louisiana

March 12, 2024, 10:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen Moller

Plaintiffs

Wagar Hickman, LLC

Maglio Christopher & Toale, P.A.

defendants

Cag Holdings, LLC

Johnson Foods, LLC

Jopen, LLC

Jopen, LLC

LP Ind., LLC

Martian Sales, Inc.

Olistica

Olistica Life Sciences Group

Rmh Holdings, LLC

Unidentified Parties

defendant counsels

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims