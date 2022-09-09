New Suit - Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed an ERISA class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court against Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc. and Gerdau Benefits Plans Administrative Committee. The complaint accuses the defendants of failing to monitor or control the allegedly excessive compensation paid for recordkeeping services. The class is also represented by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa P.A. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02094, Molla v. Gerdau Ameristeel, US, Inc., et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 09, 2022, 12:12 PM