David B. Forbes of Cipriani & Werner and Daniel M. Lieberman of the Devine Law Offices have stepped in to defend Reading Parking Authority in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 11 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Sidney L. Gold & Associates on behalf of a utility and maintenance worker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, is 5:23-cv-04876, Molina v. Reading Parking Authority.

January 25, 2024, 10:13 AM

