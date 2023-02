Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against FedEx and B2B Xpress Inc. to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Liles White PLLC and Reyna Injury Lawyers on behalf of Johnatan Molina. The case is 3:23-cv-00070, Molina v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc. et al.