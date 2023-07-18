Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Tuesday removed an employment class action against Qdoba Mexican Eats to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Emery Reddy on behalf of a class of job applicants, accuses the restaurant of failing to list the wage scale or salary range and a general description of benefits and other compensation in job postings in violation of the Washington Pay Transparency Law which took effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The case is 2:23-cv-01084, Moliga v. Qdoba Restaurant Corp.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 18, 2023, 8:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Destinee Moliga

Plaintiffs

Emery Reddy PLLC

defendants

Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

