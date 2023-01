New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a consumer class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court against food subscription service HungryRoot Inc. The complaint accuses the defendant of automatically renewing monthly and yearly subscriptions without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00678, Molenda v. HungryRoot, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 26, 2023, 3:00 PM