New Suit - Patent

LG Electronics was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts three patents related to proprietary carbon nanotube technology, was filed by Jackson Walker and Farnan LLP on behalf of Molecular Rebar Design and Black Diamond Structures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01130, Molecular Rebar Design, LLC et al v. LG Chem, Ltd., et al.

Technology

August 29, 2022, 5:18 PM