New Suit - Contract

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Sunday in California Central District Court on behalf of hearing protection manufacturer Moldex-Metric Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Jiangyin Sian Plastic Protech Co. Ltd., doing business as Lysian, for violating an underlying trademark infringement settlement action. According to the suit, Jiangyin Sian ignored a cease and desist provision by selling green earplugs in breach of the agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05959, Moldex-Metric, Inc. v. Jiangyin Sian Plastic Protech Co., Ltd. dba Lysian.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 24, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Jiangyin Sian Plastic Protech Co., Ltd. dba Lysian

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract