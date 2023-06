Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against J&A Glass & Window and other defendants to Minnesota District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Charles Goldstein on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was exposed to a hostile environment which included sexual harassment and verbal and physical intimidation. The case is 0:23-cv-01779, Molden v. J&A Glass & Window, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 13, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Ross Molden

defendants

J&A Glass & Window, Inc.

Nicholas Michael Jude

Terrell Farley

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation