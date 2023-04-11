Attorneys at Epstein Becker & Green on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Solv Energy, Swinerton Renewable Energy and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Kesluk Silverstein Jacob & Morrison on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment by a supervisor, who later pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery. The case is 3:23-cv-00653, Molchanoff v. Solv Energy LLC et al.
California
April 11, 2023, 5:54 PM