Attorneys at Epstein Becker & Green on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Solv Energy, Swinerton Renewable Energy and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Kesluk Silverstein Jacob & Morrison on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment by a supervisor, who later pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery. The case is 3:23-cv-00653, Molchanoff v. Solv Energy LLC et al.

April 11, 2023, 5:54 PM

Tayah Molchanoff

Kesluk, Silverstein, Jacob & Morrison, P.C.

Kesluk & Silverstein, P.C.

Does 1 through 60

People Ready, Inc.

Roberto Duarte Aldaba

Solv Energy, LLC

Swinerton Renewable Energy, Inc

Ongaro PC

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination