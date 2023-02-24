Removed To Federal Court

The University of Pennsylvania on Friday removed a digital privacy class action to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The case was brought on behalf of users of the defendant's websites and myPennMedicine app who allege that the defendant allows Facebook to intercept their information and communications in violation of the Pennsylvania Wiretapping Act. The suit was filed by Bursor & Fisher; Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith; and Drury Legal. The defendant is represented by Holland & Knight. The case is 2:23-cv-00731, Mohr v. The Trustees Of The University Of Pennsylvania.

Internet & Social Media

February 24, 2023, 5:40 PM