New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia Motors and parent company Hyundai Motor were hit with a consumer class action on Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Kia and Hyundai owners who claim that their vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The complaint, filed by Chestnut Cambronne, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. The case is 2:22-cv-07543, Mohr et al. v. Kia America Inc. et al.