New Suit

Steadfast Insurance Co. and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, over a disputed property damage claim arising form a winter storm, was brought by Gulf Coast Insurance Lawyers on behalf of the Mohan Group LLC, doing business as Red Roof Inn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00323, Mohan Group, LLC v. Steadfast Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 4:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Mohan Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gulf Coast Insurance Lawyers, P.C.

defendants

Steadfast Insurance Company

Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc.

Ategrity Insurance Company

Constitution Insurance Company

Starr Specialty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute