New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bayer and Elanco Animal Health were hit with a consumer class action Friday in California Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and other counsel, asserts that the defendants have failed to disclose to the public that Seresto-brand flea and tick collars have been identified by the U.S. federal government as poisonous to humans and pets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01628, Mohamed v. Bayer HealthCare LLC et al.