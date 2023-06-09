Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a tenant class action against Marquette Management, G&I X Phoenix Apartments and other defendants to Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Housing Justice Center, accuses the operators of a 216-unit St. Paul apartment complex of endeavoring to force out racially diverse low-income tenants in violation of Minnesota tenant protection, consumer protection and antidiscrimination laws. The case is 0:23-cv-01740, Mohamed et al v. Marquette Management, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

June 09, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Abdirisaq Sheikh

Paul Stoderl

Rukia Bile

Sumeya Mohamed

Ubah Shire

Plaintiffs

Housing Justice Center

defendants

Doci Companies

G&I X Phoenix Apartments LLC

Kelly Delisle

Marquette Management, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act