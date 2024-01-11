Who Got The Work

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partners Kevin M. Askew and James N. Kramer have stepped in to represent Fisker, an electric car company, and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 27 in California Central District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray, accuses the defendants of underreporting Q3 2023 losses and concealing the company's ability to meet delivery schedules. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando L Aenlle-Rocha, is 2:23-cv-09976, Mohamed A. Zahabi v. Fisker Inc. et al.

Automotive

January 11, 2024, 10:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Mohamed A. Zahabi

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Fisker Inc.

Geeta Gupta-Fisker

Henrik Fisker

John Finnucan

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws