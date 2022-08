Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blank Rome on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Tasman Credit to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Sanders Law Group on behalf of Sarah Mohadeb. The case is 1:22-cv-05017, Mohadeb v. Credit Corp Solutions Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

August 24, 2022, 1:31 PM