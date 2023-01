Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ramon Worthington Nicolas & Cantu on Friday removed a lawsuit against Corning, an R&D company supplying glass and ceramics, and Macario Bejarano Garza to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Tijerina Legal Group on behalf of Marisol Mogica Del Angel. The case is 7:23-cv-00026, Mogica Del Angel v. Bejarano Garza et al.