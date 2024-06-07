Who Got The Work

Goodwin Procter partner Tierney Smith has entered an appearance for Altimmune Inc. and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The action, regarding obesity drug candidate pemvidutide, was brought May 6 in Maryland District Court by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Pomerantz LLP. The complaint contends that the defendants overstated the potential for pemvidutide to compete with other GLP-1 agonists per clinical trial results. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, is 8:24-cv-01315, Mogan v. Altimmune, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 07, 2024, 2:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Mogan

Plaintiffs

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

defendants

Altimmune, Inc.

M. Scott Harris

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Vipin K. Garg

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws