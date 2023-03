Breaking News From Law.com International

Morrison Foerster, Davis Polk & Wardwell, Nishimura & Asahi, Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu and TMI Associates are advising on the $15.2 billion takeover of Toshiba Corp by a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners.

March 27, 2023, 5:10 AM

