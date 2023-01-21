Who Got The Work

Stacey L. Pitcher of Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel has entered an appearance for NYU Langone Health System in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Dec. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a former employee who claims she was subjected to sexual harassment and discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederic Block, is 1:22-cv-07393, Moffett v. NYU Langone Health System.

Health Care

January 21, 2023, 12:31 PM