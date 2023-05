New Suit

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was sued on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of James Moffat, seeks to amend the plaintiff's VA medical records to remove any references to 'ecstasy' on the grounds that the plaintiff was not under the influence of the drug when he was admitted to a hospital during a manic episode. The case is 3:23-cv-00963, Moffat v. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Government

May 25, 2023, 5:56 PM

