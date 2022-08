New Suit

Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Insurance and Fidelity & Guaranty Insurance were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was brought by Wheeler, DiUlio & Barnabei on behalf of Nesanel T. Moeller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05340, Moeller v. American Bankers Insurance Company Of Florida et al.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 4:58 PM