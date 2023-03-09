Removed To Federal Court

Crypto company Gemini Trust and parent company Digital Currency Group removed a securities class action to New York Southern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, filed by HGT Law and the Restis Law Firm, is virtually identical to an SEC complaint over the defendants' 'Gemini Earn' program, in which investors sold crypto assets to Gemini and Genesis Capital in exchange for interest payments. According to both complaints, Gemini failed to register the transactions with the SEC. Gemini and Digital Currency are represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges. The case is 1:23-cv-02027, Moeller-Bertram v. Gemini Trust Co. LLC et al.

Cryptocurrency

March 09, 2023, 7:46 PM