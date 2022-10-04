Who Got The Work

Cristin J. Mack of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefit claims, was filed Aug. 19 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Gallagher Davis LLP on behalf of Vernon Moehlenbrock. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Welby, is 4:22-cv-00864, Moehlenbrock v. Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 04, 2022, 6:58 AM