New Suit - Patent

Zebra Technologies, a supply-chain technology provider, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The court action was brought by Kent & Risley on behalf of Modulus Systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00335, Modulus Systems LLC v. Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Technology

May 09, 2023, 12:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Modulus Systems LLC

Plaintiffs

Kent & Risley LLC

defendants

Zebra Technologies Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims