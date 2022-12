New Suit - Employment

AT&T was sued Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by the Wooten Law Office on behalf of Bruce Modicue, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after requesting a religious exemption to the defendant's mask mandate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00174, Modicue v. AT&T Corp.