New Suit - Patent

Moderna sued Pfizer and vaccine partner BioNTech Friday for patent infringement in connection with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The court case, brought by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr in Massachusetts District Court, claims that the defendants are infringing patents related to mRNA vaccine technology. In the complaint, Moderna states that it 'refrained from asserting its patents earlier so as not to distract from efforts to bring the pandemic to an end as quickly as possible.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11378, ModernaTX, Inc. et al v. Pfizer Inc. et al.