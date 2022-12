News From Law.com

Pfizer and BioNTech fired back hard at Moderna in answering its patent infringement suit. Pfizer and BioNTech insist that they developed their mRNA vaccine independently, that Moderna's patents are invalid, and that Moderna waived its claims by publicly pledging in 2020 that it would not enforce its patents against other vaccine makers during the pandemic.

December 05, 2022, 7:35 PM