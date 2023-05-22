Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Qlarant Integrity Solutions, a Medicare fraud investigation and auditing company, to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Fort Worth Vascular Specialists Group and other plaintiffs, alleges that the defendant did not respond to Medicare's mandatory deadline for fraud auditing on behalf of its clients causing multiple providers to lose Medicare reimbursement privileges. The case is 3:23-cv-01171, Modern Vascular of Southaven LLC v. Qlarant Integrity Solutions.

Health Care

May 22, 2023, 7:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Fort Worth Vascular Specialists Group

Houston Vascular Specialists Corp

Modern Vascular Of Denver, LLC

Modern Vascular of Southaven LLC

San Antonio Vascular Specialists Corp

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Qlarant Integrity Solutions, LLC.

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 890/