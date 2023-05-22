Counsel at Akerman on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Qlarant Integrity Solutions, a Medicare fraud investigation and auditing company, to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Fort Worth Vascular Specialists Group and other plaintiffs, alleges that the defendant did not respond to Medicare's mandatory deadline for fraud auditing on behalf of its clients causing multiple providers to lose Medicare reimbursement privileges. The case is 3:23-cv-01171, Modern Vascular of Southaven LLC v. Qlarant Integrity Solutions.
Health Care
May 22, 2023, 7:40 PM