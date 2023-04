Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of California to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Lawall & Mitchell on behalf of Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey. The case is 2:23-cv-01864, Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey v. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of California.

Health Care

April 03, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Modern Orthopaedics Of New Jersey

Plaintiffs

Lawall & Mitchell, LLC

defendants

ABC Corporations 1-10

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Of California

Jane Does 1-10

John Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract