New Suit - Copyright

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Modern Language Association of America, publisher of academic research and writing handbook 'MLA Handbook 9th Edition.' The suit accuses Appearance Publishers and other defendants of marketing and selling two books titled, 'MLA Handbook 9th Edition Simplified' and 'MLA 9 Simplified.' The suit contends that the books are unauthorized reproductions of the Handbook's text and falsely suggest an affiliation with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03953, Modern Language Association of America v. Appearance Publishers et al.

Education

May 12, 2023, 4:51 AM

Modern Language Association of America

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler

Appearance Publishers

V-King Services SAS

Vincent Klimmeck

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims