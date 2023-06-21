New Suit - Contract

Modern Gaming Inc. sued Sockeye Software LLC and Empire Technological Group for breach of contract on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell, arises from a licensing agreement granting the plaintiff the exclusive right to use Sockeye's development software in the plaintiff's computerized slot machines. According to the complaint, Sockeye unlawfully terminated the agreement and licensed the software to Empire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01583, Modern Gaming Inc. v. Sockeye Software LLC et al.

Gaming & Esports

June 21, 2023, 8:04 PM

Modern Gaming, Inc.

Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell

Empire Technological Group, Ltd.

Sockeye Software, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract