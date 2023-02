New Suit

McCarter & English filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Mitchell B. Modell. The suit, against Argonaut Insurance Co. n/k/a Argo Group and Eric Spiel, seeks to prevent Argo from expending its remaining professional liability policy limits to Speil for an underlying action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01488, Modell v. Argonaut Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 8:05 AM