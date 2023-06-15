New Suit - Fraud

Stoel Rives filed a lawsuit Thursday in Alaska District Court accusing New Life Treatment Center of defrauding a health insurer of approximately $3.3 million. The suit, brought on behalf of Moda Assurance Co., centers on a program in which New Life offered Alaskans struggling with substance abuse enrollment in a Moda health insurance plan. The suit alleges that New Life compelled individuals to inflate their income on applications, and submitted fraudulent claims for substance abuse treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00132, Moda Assurance Co. v. New Life Treatment Center.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 7:23 PM

Moda Assurance Co.

Stoel Rives

New Life Treatment Center

nature of claim: 890/