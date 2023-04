New Suit - Employment

Home Depot was sued Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was filed by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of an employee who claims that he was terminated while on medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00071, Mobley v. The Home Depot, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 29, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Harold J. Mobley

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

The Home Depot, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA