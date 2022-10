Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Team Wellness Center Inc. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, for alleged racial discrimination, was filed by Mussin & Scanland on behalf of Latoya Mobley. The case is 2:22-cv-12589, Mobley v. Team Wellness Center Inc. d/b/a Team Wellness.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 27, 2022, 4:21 PM