New Suit - Employment

Target was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was filed by Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of Memorie Mobley, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment and sex discrimination claims to the Human Resources department and was denied accommodations to deal with her blood disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-50022, Mobley v. Target Corporation.